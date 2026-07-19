Leeds United face setback in Leo Scienza pursuit

Leeds United have reportedly suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Southampton attacker Leo Scienza, with the Premier League club’s valuation of the Brazilian believed to be well below Southampton’s asking price.

The development comes as Daniel Farke’s side continues to reshape their squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with reinforcements in attack remaining a priority. Leeds pursued Scienza after identifying him as a player capable of adding creativity and versatility in the final third.

Scienza embodies the versatile attacking profile Farke favours — comfortable operating on either wing or in a more advanced creative role — and the Brazilian contributed 17 goals and assists while consistently creating opportunities for his teammates last season, earning widespread praise for his attacking displays. He has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

As per Football Insider, Southampton’s valuation has effectively priced the Yorkshire club out of a move for the 27-year-old, forcing Leeds to reconsider their transfer plans. The latest setback follows Leeds’ unsuccessful attempts to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles earlier in the transfer window. The Whites have already seen multiple bids for the Northern Ireland international rejected, with Southampton determined to retain their key assets unless their valuation is met.

Leo Scienza to stay put?

Southampton appear to be in a strong negotiating position. With several clubs across Europe — including teams in Spain and Italy — monitoring Scienza’s situation, they have little incentive to lower their asking price, especially after the Brazilian emerged as one of their most influential players last season.

The board must now decide whether to return with an improved bid or pivot to alternative targets. The transfer window offers time for both, but Southampton’s firm stance on Scienza’s valuation sets a near-term deadline for Leeds’ strategic choice.

Leeds survived in the Premier League last season, but they need to improve the team if they want to stay up next season. Adding more goals and creativity in the final third should be a priority for them. If they miss out on the Southampton star, they will need to move on to other targets quickly. They cannot hope to have a successful season with the current attacking options at their disposal.