Samuel Martinez set to join Liverpool as deal agreed

Colombian teenage attacking sensation Samuel Martinez is all set to join Premier League giants Liverpool.

According to a report from The Standard, Liverpool have agreed a deal worth around £750,000 with Colombian side Atletico Nacional for attacking midfielder Samuel Martinez. The highly rated prospect will remain at his current club for the 2026–27 season before joining the Reds, following medical approval this week.

The agreement ensures Martinez continues developing in Colombia until April 2027, when he officially becomes a Liverpool player. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already travelled to Merseyside to undergo his medical and complete the remaining formalities. The deal reflects Liverpool’s strategy of securing young talent early and allowing them to mature in familiar surroundings before moving to England.

Martinez has built an impressive reputation over the last year. The attacking midfielder emerged as one of South America’s standout youngsters during the South American Under-17 Championship, playing a key role in Colombia’s triumph over Argentina in the final.

His performances have put him in line to represent Colombia at the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year. Liverpool’s recruitment team view him as a long-term project capable of developing into a first-team player, with the club set to monitor his progress closely during his final season in South America.

How Liverpool have snapped up Martinez?

The Reds’ recruitment push was led by the club’s extensive scouting network, with South American scouting chief Fernando Troiani, academy recruitment head Chris Dowling, and director of global talent Matt Newberry all playing important roles in identifying Martinez early and securing the deal. The signing reflects Liverpool’s continued investment in elite young talent despite their focus on strengthening the senior squad.

While Martinez will not immediately feature under manager Andoni Iraola, there is significant excitement surrounding his potential. He is a tall and physically imposing number ten with great technical ability. While he prefers being the playmaker, the teenager is a complete midfielder who can also thrive in a box-to-box midfield role.

The Merseyside club see him as another promising addition to their growing collection of young stars, and expect his continued progress in Colombia to prepare him for the demands of English football when he officially joins the club in the summer of 2027.