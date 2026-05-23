Samuel Martinez set to join Liverpool as deal agreed

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are on the verge of signing promising Atletico Nacional attacking midfielder Samuel Martinez.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Colombian youth international Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional. The Reds anticipated moves from Borussia Dortmund, and they acted quickly to complete a deal with the South American club.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder will officially join the Merseyside club in 2027 after he turns 18, and a pre-agreement is now in place between the two clubs.

Impressive age-group performance

Martinez has made quite a name for himself with his impressive performances at the youth level for both club and country. The teenage sensation is regarded as one of the best young talents in Colombian football. While the youngster is yet to make a first-team appearance in the Colombian top flight, he has already attracted a lot of interest with his impressive performances.

While not much is widely known about his performances for the Atletico Nacional Under-20 team, he did impress while playing for the Colombian youth team at the 2026 Under-17 South American Championship last month. That was a tournament in which Colombia went all the way and defeated Argentina 4-0 in the final.

The teenager was one of their standout performers, and his exploits impressed Liverpool scouts. They urged the Merseyside outfit to secure his services, and the Premier League giants have managed to beat Borussia Dortmund to his signature.

While he needs to work on game out of possession, the teenager has elite ball control and dribbling abilities. He possesses impressive close control and tends to keep the ball even in high-pressure situations. The Reds have invested in Martinez with an eye on the future.

The future looks bright for Liverpool

He will most represent the club’s youth team when he moves to England next year. However, given his undeniable potential, it might not be long before we see him play for their senior team. While it might be a move for the long run, Liverpool have already started making decisive moves ahead of the summer transfer window.