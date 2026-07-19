Leeds United establish contact for Oumar Solet move

Leeds United are stepping up their pursuit of Udinese defender Oumar Solet, with suggestions of direct contact and a loan option also under consideration.

Daniel Farke is eager to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new season, with Leeds United exploring a potential move for French centre-back Oumar Solet.

A report from Corriere dello Sport Sport Witness has suggested Leeds have opened discussions with Solet’s representatives as they explore the possibility of bringing the 26-year-old to Elland Road. The defender is believed to be available this summer, with Udinese prepared to listen to offers after his impressive performances in Serie A.

Solet joined Udinese after leaving Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and quickly established himself as an important figure in the Serie A club’s defence. His physical presence, composure on the ball, and ability to operate in a high-pressure environment have attracted attention from clubs seeking defensive reinforcement.

Leeds United’s interest comes as Farke looks to add more quality and depth to his centre-back options, keen to strengthen the position rather than rely on a limited group of players throughout the campaign.

A potential move for Solet could prove complicated, however, with Udinese reportedly valuing the defender highly. Previous reports have indicated that the Serie A side could demand a significant fee, with figures around the €25 million mark mentioned. Leeds must now choose whether to meet Udinese’s asking price or pursue a loan deal.

A loan arrangement could suit Leeds United, allowing them to add experience without permanent spending. Solet’s availability and Udinese’s willingness to consider different solutions could make negotiations interesting in the coming weeks.

Solet is a player in demand

Competition for the Frenchman’s signature is also expected, with other clubs monitoring his situation after his strong performances in Italy. Leeds will need to move quickly if they want to secure an agreement before rivals make their move.

Leeds United are expected to press talks with Udinese and Solet’s representatives in the coming weeks, with the June transfer window advancing. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly ahead of the new season. They will look to push for a mid-table place, and they need quality players for that to happen.