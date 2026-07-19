Leeds United can sign Oumar Solet for £20 million this summer.

Leeds United remain active in the market for defensive reinforcements as Daniel Farke continues preparing his squad for the demands of Premier League football.

Strengthening at centre-back has been one of the club’s priorities throughout the summer, with the Whites determined to add players capable of raising both the quality and depth of the back line. Having already completed one significant defensive signing, Leeds are now assessing another highly-rated performer from Serie A who could become available for a relatively modest fee.

According to Football Insider, Udinese defender Oumar Solet has emerged as a serious target for Leeds, with the French centre-back expected to be available for around £20 million this summer. The 26-year-old has impressed since arriving in Italy from RB Salzburg and is attracting attention from several clubs across Europe.

Leeds are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they weigh up a formal move. However, they may need to act quickly, with both Inter Milan and Juventus also keeping tabs on the defender ahead of a possible transfer.

Solet enjoyed an impressive campaign with Udinese, scoring three goals in 38 appearances across all competitions while helping the club secure a 10th-place finish in Serie A. His performances have established him as one of the league’s standout central defenders outside the traditional title contenders.

Leeds see value in Solet’s contract situation

A major factor behind Leeds’ interest is Solet’s contractual position. The Frenchman is entering the final stages of his agreement with Udinese, which runs until June 2027, and that has created an opportunity for interested clubs to negotiate a transfer below his perceived market value.

A fee of around £20 million represents an attractive proposition for a defender with Serie A experience who is entering the prime years of his career. Leeds have already strengthened their defence this summer with the arrival of Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo following Pascal Struijk’s departure. Nevertheless, Farke is still eager to add another centre-back capable of competing immediately for a starting position.

Solet’s combination of physicality, composure on the ball and experience in one of Europe’s most tactically demanding leagues makes him an appealing candidate.

Italian giants could complicate Leeds’ plans

The Whites are unlikely to enjoy a clear path to the defender’s signature as Inter Milan and Juventus have both been credited with interest, and either club could present a significant challenge if they decide to accelerate negotiations.

For Leeds, the advantage lies in moving decisively before those clubs formalise their pursuit. Should Inter or Juventus submit concrete offers, convincing Solet to move to Elland Road could become considerably more difficult. The coming weeks may therefore prove decisive as Leeds continue their search for another experienced defender.

At £20 million, Solet looks like one of the better-value centre-backs potentially available this summer. He has already demonstrated his quality in Serie A and possesses the physical attributes needed for the Premier League. The concern for Leeds is timing. If Inter Milan or Juventus turn their interest into firm offers, the Whites could struggle to compete. Acting early may be their best chance of securing a player who could significantly strengthen Farke’s defence.