Leeds United eyeing summer move for Oumar Solet

Leeds United will look to sign 26-year-old French centre-back Oumar Solet from Serie A club Udinese this summer.

According to a report by Messaggero Veneto via Udinese Blog, Oumar Solet is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Udinese defender.

Per Messaggero Veneto, the Frenchman has been approached by the West Yorkshire outfit, hoping to “quickly reach an agreement on the salary” before reaching out to the Serie A club for a deal. Meanwhile, Udinese will turn towards Ognjen Ugresic to replace Solet.

How has Oumar Solet fared in Serie A?

Oumar Solet has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in Serie A since joining Udinese in January 2025, having been a free agent for six months. The 26-year-old has made considerable progress in the last 18 months, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Friuliani.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances thus far for Udinese while chipping in with four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Solet’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Leeds United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Oumar Solet makes logical sense. The Whites are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they have sold Pascal Struijk to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Dutch defender has created a gaping hole in the defensive unit at the West Yorkshire club with his departure.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Sebastiaan Bornauw with a move away from Elland Road. Several candidates, including Tarik Muharemovic, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with the Bosnia & Herzegovina international reportedly closing in on arriving from Sassuolo.

Even if Muharemovic joins Leeds United, they should invest in another centre-back who can forge a solid partnership with the Bosnian defender, Joe Rodon, and Jaka Bijol. Having four centre-backs will set the base for another successful season for Daniel Farke and his charges.