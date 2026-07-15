Leeds United confident of signing Tarik Muharemovic

Leeds United are growing in confidence about signing Tarik Muharemovic amid ongoing talks with Sassuolo to find a solution.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are positioning themselves as front-runners to sign Tarik Muharemovic, with ongoing talks between the club, Sassuolo, and the player’s camp. The Bosnian defender has reportedly opened the door to a move, and Sassuolo appear resigned to losing their key defender.

Leeds United have a few additions to make this summer, as Daniel Farke is eager to help the team continue progressing after a successful return to the Premier League. One of the key areas to strengthen is the back line, especially after Pascal Struijk agreed to join Brighton in the summer, as the long-serving centre-back will need a quality replacement.

Tarik Muharemovic has been in the news regarding Leeds United over the last few days, and there may be some substance to those links. He has reportedly signalled his readiness to leave Sassuolo, as Leeds United were part of the battle alongside others for the Bosnian left-footed centre-back.

Deal mechanics: talks with Sassuolo and personal terms

Reports are suggesting Leeds United were ready to pay as much as €40 million, something that Fabrizio Romano has not confirmed in his reporting of the situation. However, per Fabrizio Romano, the Elland Road outfit are in direct negotiations with Sassuolo over the transfer of the Bosnian centre-back.

Romano has confirmed Leeds talks with Muharemovic’s camp, and it appears the player is open to the idea of joining the club. It may eventually come down to how the club-to-club talks progress over the coming days, as Muharemovic could be destined for the Premier League.

While personal terms are not yet agreed, it could be only a matter of time before Leeds United sort those out with the player’s camp. As things stand, the move seems to be progressing at a decent rate, as the player has returned from his World Cup duties with Bosnia.

Juventus had a chance to sign Muharemovic.

Juventus were probably the biggest threat to any team pursuing Muharemovic, as a previous report had stated they have a significant sell-on clause in his contract. The Bianconeri did consider bringing the Bosnian back, but it appears that, with Leeds United taking the lead, they may have cooled their interest.

For Muharemovic, a Premier League move offers the next step in his career. Leeds are prioritising a deal wrap-up to focus on other summer targets.