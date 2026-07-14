Leeds United ready to pay €40 million to beat Newcastle United to Tarik Muharemovic

Leeds United are ready to pay €40 million to sign Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo, as well as beat the likes of Newcastle United and Juventus for the Bosnian defender.

According to TuttoSport, Leeds United are positioning themselves strongly in the race for Muharemovic and are ready to pay €40 million to sign the Sassuolo star. Newcastle United are also interested in the Bosnian defender, while the Elland Road outfit appear to be the favourites to secure his signature.

Muharemovic helped Sassuolo finish mid-table in Serie A this season following the club’s promotion from the second tier. He has been a key part of their squad since their return to the Italian top flight and was also instrumental in their championship push that brought them back to Serie A.

Juventus hold a 50% sell-on clause in his contract, which will enable them to make a solid profit once Sassuolo decide to sell him. According to TuttoSport, a €28 million release clause in his contract expires on July 15.

Leeds United leading the race?

Leeds United were part of a three-way battle for Muharemovic, with Newcastle United also involved. The Elland Road outfit are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer, as Daniel Farke may view the Bosnian as a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who has agreed to join Brighton this summer.

Muharemovic is similar to Struijk, with the left-footed Bosnian centre-back clearly the replacement for the Dutchman. He is also known to play in a back four or a back three, and Farke may be pleased to secure him.

As things stand, Leeds United are prepared to pay as much as €40 million to sign the Sassuolo defender, with TuttoSport stating that the price could be enough for the Serie A side to sell him. Should the deal go through, Juventus will receive approximately €20 million from the sale owing to their sell-on clause in his contract.

Newcastle, linked since January, may now have doubts over the asking price, although there is evidence of his quality over the past two years and at the World Cup, where Muharemovic was a key member of the Bosnian side that reached the round of 32.

Leeds United may feel that signing Muharemovic is important to maintain defensive quality after the departure of Struijk. The report states that they are willing to offer him a five-year deal worth €3.5 million per year in wages, and the package may have played a part in convincing Muharemovic, who appears to be open to the idea of playing at Elland Road.