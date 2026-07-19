Chelsea unwilling to sell Joao Pedro despite Morgan Rogers investment

Chelsea have ruled out selling Joao Pedro, with the Brazilian central to Xabi Alonso’s long-term plans despite their £117 million investment in Morgan Rogers.

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a £117 million deal for Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, a transfer that would make the England international the most expensive English player in history. However, the arrival of another high-profile attacker will not alter the club’s stance on Joao Pedro, who continues to be regarded as untouchable.

According to an update by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s position is crystal clear. Even if Barcelona were to return with an offer exceeding €100 million, the Premier League club would refuse to entertain negotiations because they see the Brazil international as an essential figure for both the present and the future.

Barcelona have been monitoring Joao Pedro for months as they continue searching for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. Sporting director Deco is understood to be a long-time admirer of the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward, but Chelsea have repeatedly communicated that the player is simply not for sale.

Chelsea must keep Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro has established himself as one of Chelsea’s standout performers since arriving from Brighton. His versatility across the front line, technical quality and ability to score and create goals have made him one of the first names on the team sheet. Those qualities have impressed Alonso, who is eager to build his attack around players capable of operating in multiple positions.

Rather than viewing Rogers and Joao Pedro as competing for the same role, Chelsea believe both players can thrive together in an evolving attacking unit, allowing Alonso to deploy a fluid attacking system that leverages Rogers’ recent Villa form alongside Joao Pedro’s established versatility.

The impending arrival of Rogers demonstrates Chelsea’s ambition to assemble one of the strongest young squads in European football. The England international enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Aston Villa and attracted interest from several elite clubs before Chelsea accelerated negotiations to secure his signature.

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That stance is expected to frustrate Barcelona amid the recent links. Regardless of their interest or any potential bid exceeding €100 million, Joao Pedro is considered vital to Chelsea’s long-term project. With Rogers set to arrive and Joao Pedro staying put, the Blues are intent on building an attack capable of competing for major honours under Alonso.