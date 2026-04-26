Barcelona keen on signing Chelsea striker Joao Pedro

Barcelona will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old Brazilian international Joao Pedro from Chelsea in the summer transfer window as a successor to Robert Lewandowski.

A report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that Chelsea forward Joao Pedro is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season amid growing uncertainties surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s long-term future at the club.

Barcelona’s need for a new striker

The veteran Polish striker has entered the final few months of his contract, and a summer exit as a free agent is increasingly likely. The two parties remain at an impasse on a new deal, forcing Barcelona to accelerate their search for a striker replacement. Recent reports have also linked Lewandowski with several high-profile European clubs, including Manchester United.

While Pedro has emerged as a primary target, securing his signature will require Barcelona to navigate a significant challenge. The South American attacker’s contract with Chelsea runs until June 2033, placing the West London club in a commanding negotiating position. With the Blues unlikely to accept anything less than a premium fee, the Blaugrana face a genuine financial hurdle given their documented budgetary constraints.

Joao Pedro and his career so far

Joao Pedro has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth €60 million last summer. The Brazilian international’s stock rose considerably during his progressive stints with Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and boyhood club Fluminense before his Chelsea move.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to a new level at Stamford Bridge, recording 19 goals and 9 assists across 45 competitive appearances. His goal-to-assist ratio demonstrates his evolution beyond a pure finisher into a multifaceted attacking threat, a quality that makes Barcelona’s interest particularly logical.

Should Joao Pedro consider Barcelona transfer?

Pedro’s production metrics illustrate a well-rounded offensive player capable of scoring, creating chances, and operating across multiple forward positions. His dribbling ability and press resistance complement his finishing instincts, making him a viable successor to Lewandowski’s all-around attacking contribution. Barcelona will value this versatility as it provides tactical flexibility in their attacking setup.

However, Chelsea’s substantial €60 million outlay last summer means they will demand a significant mark-up to part with Pedro, particularly given his long-term contract security and soaring market value to the current €75 million figure.

This pricing reality creates a formidable obstacle for Barcelona, whose financial issues persist despite recent spending discipline. Nevertheless, the Spanish giants have diversified their striker search, with recent reports linking them with Omar Marmoush and other alternatives, suggesting they recognise the difficulty of prising Pedro away from Stamford Bridge.