Manchester United step up efforts to sign Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United have intensified their efforts to sign Barcelona veteran striker Robert Lewandowski in a surprise move this summer.

Manchester United have started making plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, as they close in on Champions League qualification. While their priority will be to reinforce their midfield, the Red Devils also seem keen on adding more quality and experience in the final third.

According to a report from Fichajes, United are keen on acquiring the services of Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer this summer. They have already stepped up their efforts to land the 37-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

Lewandowski is certainly in the final phase of his career, and he is not as deadly as he was in his prime. But the Polish international is still one of the best finishers in the game. Hansi Flick has carefully managed his minutes and has ensured he delivers at the right moments.

In just over 2,000 minutes spread across his 40 matches this term, the veteran striker has 17 goals and three assists. Despite his performances, Lewandowski’s future remains up in the air, as there is no clarity over a new deal.

United want to sign Lewandowski

The former Bayern Munich star could be on the move this summer, and a number of clubs are looking to add him to their roster for free. Manchester United are one of the clubs that are interested in his services.

The Red Devils are looking for a proven goal scorer to help support Benjamin Sesko in the final third. They consider Lewandowski perfect for the role. He will not only compete with Sesko but also help in his development as a player.

With Joshua Zirkzee highly likely to leave the club this summer, the United staff is pushing hard to bring in a prolific striker. Lewandowski meets all their requirements, and given the amount of experience he has, the 37-year-old could help them push hard in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Signing him for free will allow them to use their resources to bolster other areas on the pitch. United have started making moves, they have already held formal talks with the player’s camp regarding a potential switch.