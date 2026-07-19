Aston Villa eager to seal Pervis Estupinan deal by Monday

Aston Villa are pushing to complete the signing of Pervis Estupinan by Monday as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options before preparations for the new season gather pace.

Aston Villa have accelerated negotiations for Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan, with discussions progressing positively in recent days and optimism growing that an agreement can be reached quickly.

Aston Villa’s interest in the left-back has intensified following the expected departure of Lucas Digne. The experienced French defender is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Emery in need of an experienced replacement who can slot straight into the starting XI. Estupinan has emerged as the club’s preferred candidate, owing to his familiarity with Emery’s tactical demands.

The pair previously worked together at Villarreal, where Estupinan developed into one of La Liga’s most reliable attacking full-backs. That existing relationship is a key factor behind Villa’s pursuit, with Emery convinced the 28-year-old can make an immediate impact at Villa Park.

Transfer updates over the weekend indicate that Aston Villa are hopeful of wrapping up the transfer by Monday after making significant progress in talks. Estupinan has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Midlands club and is keen on returning to the Premier League, leaving the two clubs to finalise the financial details of the deal.

AC Milan are understood to be open to selling the Ecuadorian despite only signing him in a £17 million deal last summer. The Serie A giants are reshaping their squad and are willing to listen to offers for the defender, with Villa attempting to negotiate a fee that satisfies all parties. Recent reports have suggested Milan are seeking somewhere between €15 million and €20 million to sanction the transfer.

Estupinan would return to English football after previously impressing during his spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, and recent reports have claimed that personal terms are not an issue. His pace, attacking intent and ability to contribute in both defensive and offensive phases made him one of the Premier League’s standout full-backs before his move to Italy.

The experienced left-back’s experience in England means he would require little adaptation if he rejoins the division, another factor that has made him an attractive option for Aston Villa.