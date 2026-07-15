Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Pervis Estupinan as AC Milan chase Noussair Mazraoui

AC Milan left-back Pervis Estupinan is closing in on joining Aston Villa, with talks between the two clubs advancing towards a conclusion.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Villans are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window. Pervis Estupinan has thus emerged as as left-back target for Aston Villa as Lucas Digne closes in on joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Per Calciomercato, AC Milan’s asking price is the sticking point, with the Rossoneri demanding €20 million to sell the South American left-back. Aston Villa will hope to drive the price down, while the Serie A club will focus on signing Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui as Estupinan’s replacement in the coming weeks.

How has Pervis Estupinan fared at AC Milan?

Pervis Estupinan has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The 28-year-old arrived at San Siro with sizeable expectations after a fruitful spell with the Seagulls. However, the player was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with the Rossoneri.

The Ecuadorian international has managed only 1,303 minutes of game time in 22 appearances for AC Milan thus far, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, Estupinan’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs interested in him. Aston Villa will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pervis Estupinan makes logical sense. The West Midlands outfit would have preferred not to sign a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, as other areas of the squad needed attention. However, Lucas Digne is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, forcing Villa to look for a replacement.

Digne’s departure means the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners need a left-back who can make an impact in the final third. Estupinan fits the bill, having contributed five goals and 14 assists during his spell with Brighton. However, AC Milan’s asking price of €20 million is excessive, considering the Ecuadorian defender’s stature at San Siro.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui is an appealing target for AC Milan, as the Moroccan international is at the peak of his career and can reprise any full-back role. He can also play as a central defender in a back three, which adds to his intrigue for Ruben Amorim. However, a deal is seemingly contingent on Estupinan’s departure, and Milan will hope to conclude negotiations quickly.