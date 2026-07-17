Manchester United forced to react as Chelsea threaten hijack in Manu Kone race

Manchester United could react in the Manu Kone chase amid Chelsea’s reported interest, as Michael Carrick is eager to sign a third midfielder.

Manchester United have strengthened their midfield with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but a third midfielder is still needed at the club. According to TeamTalk, they could angle for a defensive midfielder in the coming period and may be forced to react in the Manu Kone chase amid Chelsea’s reported entry into the running.

Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85 million, though they missed out on targets like Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. However, a third defensive midfielder remains a key objective, with TeamTalk reporting that they could angle for a defensive midfielder in the coming period and may be forced to accelerate the Kone chase as Chelsea enters the running.

Manchester United to push for Manu Kone?

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini hinted at a possible Kone sale to address FFP concerns, and Manchester United are widely seen as the favourites. However, they are also examining other names such as Sander Berge from Fulham, but the indications are that they want the Frenchman as a priority.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Kone, according to reports, as Xabi Alonso seeks a new midfielder to fit his system. Roma’s €60 million price tag may suit both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Given Chelsea’s reported interest, Manchester United are now expected to react and probably accelerate their pursuit of Kone. A deal will take some time, given that the player is at the World Cup, but he is expected to return to Europe soon. On paper, the Frenchman suits the Red Devils in terms of what they may need next, but Chelsea’s threat cannot be taken lightly.

What next for Manu Kone?

Manchester United hold a competitive advantage over Chelsea given their Champions League football offer. Though Chelsea remain an attractive destination, Kone’s choice may hinge on the probability of success at Old Trafford, with United now seemingly ready to make their move.

A deal will take time given his World Cup commitments, but he is expected to return to Europe soon and could become a key addition to Carrick’s midfield this summer.