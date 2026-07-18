Leeds United working on deal to sign Oumar Solet

Leeds United will look to land 26-year-old French centre-back from Serie A club Udinese this summer after signing Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

According to a report by Football Insider, Oumar Solet is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Udinese defender.

However, per Football Insider, Newcastle United may have fallen behind in the battle for Solet’s signature, with Leeds United his “most likely Premier League destination” midway through the summer transfer window. The Whites are now “working hard” to sign the Frenchman from Udinese in the coming weeks.

How has Oumar Solet fared in Serie A?

Oumar Solet has established himself as a reliable defender in Serie A since joining Udinese in January 2025, having been a free agent for six months before the move. The 26-year-old has made substantial progress in the last 18 months, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Friuliani.

The French defender has made over 50 appearances thus far for Udinese while contributing four goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Solet’s exploits have provoked interest from several well-known clubs. Leeds United and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Oumar Solet makes sense. The Whites are combing the market for a centre-back, as they have sold Pascal Struijk to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, with his exit creating a a gaping hole in the defensive unit. Additionally, recent reports have linked Sebastiaan Bornauw with a move away from Elland Road. So, despite signing Tarik Muharemovic, Leeds United need another centre-back.

As for Newcastle United, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in the twilight of their careers, prompting the Tyneside outfit to seek long-term successors to the duo. Additionally, Sven Botman has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons. Solet is thus an option worth considering, with his physical profile making him suitable for a Premier League club.

However, with Leeds United ramping up the efforts to sign the French defender in the coming weeks and looking like his expected Premier League destination, Newcastle United must look elsewhere for a new centre-back.