Francisco Trincao still wants to sign for Manchester City, Tottenham despite Al-Ahli links

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur could yet have an opportunity to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes, despite one of their reported targets appearing to be on the verge of leaving Europe.

While Saudi Pro League clubs continue to flex their financial muscle, not every player has been convinced to make the switch. One such case is Francisco Trincao, whose future remains unresolved even after Sporting CP reached an agreement over his proposed transfer. According to Record via Sport Witness, Trincao has yet to approve a move to Al-Ahli despite the Saudi club agreeing a deal worth around €45 million with Sporting.

Negotiations between the player and Al-Ahli remain ongoing, but the Portugal international is still holding out in the hope that a Premier League opportunity materialises. Manchester City and Tottenham remain the two clubs Trincao would most like to join should an offer arrive before the transfer deadline. Although neither club has entered formal negotiations with Sporting, the winger has reportedly continued to prioritise a move to England over accepting the lucrative Saudi proposal.

How the transfer saga has developed

Liverpool were initially linked with Trincao earlier in the summer as they explored attacking reinforcements. Portuguese reports suggested the Reds viewed him as a potential option before eventually completing the signing of Víctor Munoz, effectively ending their interest.

Attention then shifted towards Manchester City and Tottenham. Spurs’ links strengthened after completing the signing of Sporting midfielder Mateus Fernandes, another client represented by Jorge Mendes, while City were also credited with monitoring the Portuguese international as part of their attacking shortlist.

However, neither Premier League club followed up that interest with an official approach. Al-Ahli moved far more decisively, opening negotiations directly with Sporting before agreeing a transfer fee. Only Trincao’s approval now separates the Saudi side from completing the deal.

Premier League remains Trincao’s priority

The delay appears to stem from the player’s desire to continue competing at the highest level in European football. Reports suggest Al-Ahli have offered Trincao a four-year contract worth around €10 million net per season, a financial package that would be difficult for most European clubs to match.

Even so, the 26-year-old is believed to be waiting to see whether Manchester City or Tottenham transform their long-standing admiration into a concrete proposal. Trincao enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, contributing 31 goal involvements across all competitions and re-establishing himself as one of Portugal’s most productive attacking players.

His ability to operate on either wing, combine in tight spaces and create chances from wide areas makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking greater attacking depth. The longer Trincao delays his decision, the greater the intrigue surrounding this transfer.

Manchester City and Tottenham undoubtedly have the financial strength to compete for his signature if they decide to act, but neither appears to have made him a priority. Unless one of those clubs accelerates negotiations soon, Al-Ahli’s agreement with Sporting and their substantial salary offer are likely to prove decisive. For now, however, Trincao’s preference for Premier League football has kept the door open.