Manchester United, Manchester City eyeing Yan Diomande move

Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on signing 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande this summer.

According to a report by Sport BILD via Sport Witness, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Yan Diomande, with the former already submitting an offer to sign the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger. However, per the update, no club will be open to paying over €100 million to sign the teenage sensation, with the Bundesliga club demanding €120 million to part ways with him.

Yan Diomande and his soaring stock

Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching attacking prospects since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. While he was in Spain for only six months before securing his move to the Bundesliga, the decision has been transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international was one of Leipzig’s most productive attackers this past season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 118 minutes. That is elite-level productivity for a teenager, and his progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Diomande?

Manchester City may pursue a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, as Savinho faces an uncertain future at the Etihad after struggling for regular game time last season, While Enzo Maresca has Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku in his squad, another quality winger can complete his team’s attacker.

Meanwhile, Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months, and they reportedly view him as a priority target. The interest makes sense, as the Reds are actively seeking a versatile wide attacker capable of replacing Mohamed Salah and his output next term. Salah’s departure has forced the Merseyside club to dip into the market for a successor. The RB Leipzig winger is the ideal profile due to his pacy outlet, age profile, and goalscoring acumen.

PSG’s involvement in the battle for the Ivorian winger’s signature has raised the stakes in the battle for his signature. The French club’s interest has been understandable, as Bradley Barcola has attracted interest from several bigwigs, including Liverpool. However, RB Leipzig’s high asking price, understsood to be worth €120 million, has put PSG off a summer move.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as they need an alternative to Matheus Cunha on the left flank. With club seasons becoming more gruelling and congested, two top-class options for each position has become a necessity, making Diomande a viable option for Manchester United.

With clubs hesitant to pay €120 million to sign the Ivory Coast international, RB Leipzig may succeed in keeping him in the Bundesliga for another season.