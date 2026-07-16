Aston Villa working on deal to sign Julian Quinones

Aston Villa are reportedly working on a deal to bring Julian Quinones from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah to improve their attacking setup

Aston Villa are reportedly working on a deal to bring Mexican World Cup hero Julian Quinones from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah to improve their attacking setup, according to Football Insider.The Al Qadsiah forward has had two prolific seasons in the Middle East and could now move to England to play at the highest level.

Aston Villa scouts have been working overtime at the World Cup, keeping close tabs on several players, including the 25-year-old Quinones, who had an excellent tournament in his home country, scoring four times and adding an assist to his name. Last season, Quinones recorded 41 goal contributions in Saudi Arabia and finished as the league’s leading scorer with 33 goals.

Aston Villa have had a troubled few days, which began with a hefty UEFA fine for breaching the Squad Cost Ratio rules. That was followed by the sudden departures of key men Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne, who have joined Manchester United and PSG respectively.

Arsenal are also keen to sign Morgan Rogers, and his loss would drastically diminish Villa’s overall attacking quality. As a result, Unai Emery is eager to use the market to its full capacity and bring in attacking talents that suit his squad.

Julian Quinones to Aston Villa?

Multiple clubs are tracking Quinones, including Chelsea, although he may end up at Aston Villa instead. Emery’s side are also keen to bring him in, and it appears the deal is progressing smoothly.

It remains unclear whether Aston Villa are in direct talks with Al Qadsiah, though signs of progress suggest movement behind the scenes. There are some challenges ahead for Villa, especially regarding Quinones’ wages, as he may have to take a pay cut if he wants the transfer to materialise.

Aston Villa’s summer plans

Aston Villa have looked at a few players at the World Cup, including Quinones and Swiss talent Johan Manzambi. They have, in fact, hijacked a move for the latter from under Newcastle United’s noses, and that signing could come through over the next few days.

They will also work on a deal for Pervis Estupinan to replace Digne, with advanced talks reportedly underway. With potential signings for Quinones, Manzambi, and Estupinan, Villa’s summer window is shaping into one of the busiest in recent years.