Francisco Trincao closing in on joining Al-Ahli amid Tottenham links

Sporting CP playmaker Francisco Trincao is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in the coming days.

According to a report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, Francisco Trincao has also been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their their sights set on the 26-year-old Sporting CP winger.

However, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Trincao has passed his medical tests, with a deal on the cusp of completion. Tavolieri has also provided further details on the transfer, with Al-Ahli paying €40 million to Sporting CP for the transfer, while the player will pocket €15 million-a-year wages at the Saudi Pro League club.

Francisco Trincao and his progress at Sporting CP

Francisco Trincao has resurrected his fortunes since joining Sporting CP from Barcelona. The Primeira Liga outfit initially signed the former SC Braga winger on loan in July 2022 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. The player, who had lost his way during his stint with Barcelona, has now established himself as a productive playmaker.

The 26-year-old was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 148 minutes. His consistent output has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with the Saudi Pro League move now imminent.

Premier League clubs also wanted Trincao

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Francisco Trincao made tactical sense. The Lilywhites are eager to sign a productive wide attacker this summer, as Richarlison faces an uncertain future. Additionally, Dejan Kulusevski has not played for the North London club in the last 18 months, creating a significant void on the right flank. Trincao’s versatility and goal-contribution record would have addressed both needs.

Other Premier League clubs also showed interest in Trincao, with Liverpool contemplating a move for several weeks. However, an adventure in Saudi Arabia is now underway for the Portuguese playmaker, and his Premier League suitors must look elsewhere for a new versatile attacker.

As for Al-Ahli, the Saudi Pro League giants have been searching for a top-notch playmaker following Riyad Mahrez’s departure from the Royals. Trincao is positioned as the ideal player to replace the Algerian international, as his style of play mirrors Mahrez’s creative range and goal threat. The €40 million investment and wage commitment signal Al-Ahli’s determination to strengthen their attacking midfield for the season ahead.