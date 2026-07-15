Atletico Madrid ready to pay €20 million to sign Gabriel Jesus

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to fork out €20 million to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer, with his Arsenal future coming to an end.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are considering a €20 million bid for Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian striker nearing the end of his Arsenal contract. Diego Simeone may view Jesus as a tactical fit to replace Julian Alvarez’s attacking contributions should the Argentine depart.

Gabriel Jesus stabilised the centre-forward position when he joined Arsenal from Manchester City four years ago. However, injuries and a dip in form have seen him decline to third-choice status this season. With one year left on his contract and interest from other clubs, Arsenal are expected to consider offers, though Everton, initially interested, are unlikely to meet the valuation.

Atletico Madrid’s search for a striker replacement

Atletico Madrid are considering changes to their frontline, largely due to Julian Alvarez’s public call to leave the club. Alexander Sorloth is also being linked with Premier League teams, with the Spanish side expected to take the money for the Norwegian after two productive seasons, as he is not a starting striker under Simeone.

The Alvarez situation is the one worrying Atletico Madrid, as they are reportedly willing to sell him to Arsenal rather than consider offers from their La Liga rivals like Barcelona. Should they lose the Argentine international, Jesus could be viewed as his replacement, with Atletico reportedly prepared to prompt Arsenal to negotiate.

They might view the sale of Leandro Trossard, who has joined Besiktas, as a precursor to making an offer for Jesus. The €20 million price point is in the same range as the Belgian winger’s exit from Arsenal. Jesus is widely expected to leave, but one more stumbling block for Atletico may be his wages.

Will Arsenal accept a Gabriel Jesus sale?

Arsenal must secure a reasonable fee while clearing Jesus’s significant wages from the books, freeing budget for new signings. The Gunners are indeed interested in Alvarez, but they are aware of the difficulties involved in completing a deal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. They are currently chasing Morgan Rogers as their main attacking target, while there are ongoing links to Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis.