Newcastle United move for Alexander Sorloth hinges on Julian Alvarez future

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Alexander Sorloth is believed to be linked to Julian Alvarez’s future at Atletico Madrid, with the Magpies monitoring developments in Spain before moving for the Norwegian striker.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their forward options and have identified Alexander Sorloth as a key target after the 30-year-old enjoyed another productive spell in La Liga with 21 goal contributions. The powerful forward has emerged as one of Atletico’s key attacking figures, but his future could become uncertain if the Madrid club are forced to reshape their squad.

Julian Alvarez has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and any decision over his future could have a major impact on Atletico’s willingness to negotiate a deal for Sorloth. Los Rojiblancos cannot afford to part with multiple attacking players in one window.

Alvarez has become a central part of Diego Simeone’s plans since arriving from Manchester City, while Sorloth has also played an important role following his move to the Spanish capital. Newcastle United are therefore keeping a close eye on events at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

If Alvarez remains at Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club may be less inclined to let Sorloth leave. But should the former Manchester City forward depart, the Colchoneros could be more prepared to consider offers for their Norwegian striker, according to Football Insider.

Sorloth could be a handy option

The Magpies are searching for more firepower and see in Sorloth a player capable of providing a physical presence and an aerial threat, qualities that could unlock different tactical approaches within Howe’s system. Standing at 6 ft 4 in with proven Premier League pedigree, Sorloth offers the physical and aerial qualities to complement existing forwards. His experience in England, having previously played for Crystal Palace, could also help him adapt quickly if a return to the Premier League materialises.

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Newcastle United are expected to continue assessing the market before committing to a major attacking signing, with Sorloth’s availability contingent on Alvarez’s departure. The Magpies had a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and one of the main reasons behind that was their ineffectiveness in the final third. Improving the attacking unit’s quality will be the top priority before the window closes.