Arsenal remain in talks to sign Julian Alvarez, given hope of securing deal amid swap talks

Arsenal are hoping to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Julian Alvarez has made up his mind, and he wants to leave this summer. However, he would prefer to join Barcelona rather than move to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the player to join the club.

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford the South American, and Arsenal certainly have better financial resources compared to the Spanish champions. The Blaugrana have been chasing Alvarez as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

The report further claims that Atletico Madrid are currently in discussions with Arsenal and have enquired about Viktor Gyokeres and Ethan Nwaneri. There have been rumours of a potential swap deal, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a move that benefits them.

Julian Alvarez would be a transformative addition

Arsenal need another quality striker, and Alvarez would be an exceptional addition. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner registered 29 contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he is a top-class player. He’s at the peak of his career, and he could transform Arsenal in the final third. He can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates. He is quite effective with direct free-kicks as well.

The South American attacker has previously played in the Premier League with Manchester City, and he knows the league well. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres joined Arsenal last summer, and he did reasonably well during his debut campaign. However, the Swedish international is more of a goalscorer, and his overall ability is quite mediocre. Arsenal need someone who is a complete forward and can help them create opportunities. It would be ideal for them to invest in the Argentine international.

The 26-year-old will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. The fact that he is desperate to leave means the Spanish club will be a bit of encouragement for Arsenal and Barcelona. Meanwhile, despite the desire to join Barcelona, he is open to move to the Emirates, which is a boost for the North London club.