Tottenham rival Aston Villa, two others in Ousmane Diabate chase

Tottenham are set to battle three other Premier League clubs in the race for the signature of Guinea international Ousmane Diabate.

Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Genclerbirligi Ankara over teenage midfielder Ousmane Diabate, with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford also tracking the 18-year-old. According to TEAMtalk, all four Premier League sides are actively exploring a move for the Guinean talent, who has impressed at Turkish club Genclerbirligi Ankara.

Among the interested sides, Tottenham and Brentford have already taken the next step by formally contacting Genclerbirligi to establish the conditions of a potential transfer. The enquiries indicate both clubs are seriously exploring a move for the youngster, although competition is expected to intensify if negotiations progress.

Diabate’s defensive intelligence, energy and composure have drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante, though observers caution such links reflect playing style rather than expectation. His tactical awareness and maturity on and off the ball have made him a standout prospect in Turkey and convinced clubs he can develop into a top-level holding midfielder.

His progress has also been recognised internationally. Diabate recently made his senior debut for Guinea, featuring in a friendly against Northern Ireland in May 2026, another significant milestone in what has been a rapid rise. While he joined the Turkish outfit towards the end of 2025, in a matter of months he got promoted to their first team.

Premier League giants to battle for Diabate’s signature

The youngster might have made just seven first-team appearances, but his sensational rise hasn’t gone unnoticed across top clubs in Europe. Tottenham’s interest fits their continued focus on signing young players capable of developing into first-team regulars.

Spurs have already bolstered their midfield by signing Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but Diabate could be one for the future, and he could certainly give De Zerbi more options for now. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are equally keen to strengthen their long-term midfield options, while Brighton and Brentford remain consistent in their strategy of identifying emerging talent before market values soar.

At Brighton and Brentford, he could have an important first-team role, while at Villa Park, he will be more of a backup option. Another factor making Diabate an attractive target is the financial aspect of the deal. TEAMtalk reports that the midfielder’s contract, combined with Genclerbirligi’s financial situation, means he could be available for a relatively modest transfer fee compared to many of Europe’s elite prospects.

However, Diabate and his representatives prioritise the sporting project over the biggest offer. They want to ensure his next move provides a clear pathway for continued development rather than seeing him spend extended periods on the bench at a bigger club.