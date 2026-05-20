Tottenham eyeing summer move for Ousmane Diabate

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window as they plan to bounce back from their slumber.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Ousmane Diabate is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the coming months, and they are closely monitoring the 18-year-old prodigy’s progress at Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi.

The report has revealed that scouts from the North London club recently travelled to Turkiye “specifically to observe the former SOAR Academy player” ahead of a possible summer move. While several clubs have established contact, Tottenham’s interest “seems particularly serious”.

Who is Ousmane Diabate?

Ousmane Diabate is the latest African prodigy to rise in prominence. The teenage sensation spent most of his formative years in Guinea and graduated from the SOAR Academy before moving to Turkiye last year. The 18-year-old has only been with Genclerbirligi for six months, and he has shown promise during his short stint thus far.

The Guinean midfield sensation has made seven appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club while chipping in with one assist. Meanwhile, Diabate’s progress and potential have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Tottenham Hotspur will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Diabate seal Tottenham transfer?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Ousmane Diabate is understandable. The Lilywhites are preparing for a summer of sea change after grappling with the relegation battle this season. Even if they remain in the top flight, several players will likely depart from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Additionally, the struggling London giants are fretting over Joao Palhinha’s future, as the Portuguese international wants to rejoin Sporting CP this summer. Several candidates have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, but pursuing a youngster like Diabate fits the club’s modus operandi in the market.

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League winners have focused on a youth-driven approach towards squad building, signing as many young prospects as possible. Meanwhile, they have already held talks with the youngster’s entourage, signalling their intention to launch a move for a summer deal. So, an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards for the 18-year-old Guinean wonderkid.