Joao Palhinha ready to slash wages to seal Sporting CP move

Joao Palhinha has been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this season, but a permanent move may not be on the cards.

Tottenham have an option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season, and recent reports have claimed that they want to exercise it. The experienced midfielder is on loan from Bayern Munich, and he does not have a future at Bayern Munich. They are looking to get rid of him permanently this summer, and Tottenham will hope to get the deal done.

The player is keen on a return to his former club, Sporting CP. According to reports by A Bola and Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, he is prepared to take a pay cut to rejoin the Portuguese club. The development will come as a blow to Tottenham.

Spurs need a quality defensive and it remains to be seen whether they can replace Palhinha properly. He has been a very useful player for them since joining the club. The 30-year-old has helped them tighten up defensively in the middle of the park, and he has scored some important goals for the team as well.

Will Palhinha replace Hjulmand at Sporting CP?

Palhinha is at the peak of his powers, and it seems that he wants to return to his former club. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club, and Palhinha could be the ideal replacement for the Dane.

The former Fulham midfielder has the qualities and experience to fill the vacancy left by the Denmark International. Hjulmand has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still fighting for survival in the Premier League. The North Londoners are 17th in the league table, and they will need to win the remaining game to guarantee survival. If Spurs end up losing the final match of the season, they will have to depend on the results of other teams to survive.

The team will focus on safety first. However, there is no doubt that a crucial transfer window lies ahead for them this summer. Tottenham need to plug multiple weaknesses in the team if they want to bounce back strongly. If they lose the Portuguese international in the summer, they will need to fill the void he leaves. They need someone who can break down the opposition, attacking moves and protect the defensive unit.