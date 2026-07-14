Chelsea in contract with Sol Gordon to thwart Arsenal

Chelsea have entered into contract talks with highly rated teenage winger Sol Gordon to fend off interest from elsewhere, including Arsenal.

Chelsea are in contract talks with teenage winger Sol Gordon to fend off Arsenal interest, according to Football Insider. The Blues consider him part of the club’s future and are keen to agree on a long-term deal to fend off interest from elsewhere, with Arsenal among those to enter the race recently.

Sol Gordon is considered one of the most highly rated talents to come through the Chelsea academy. Having signed a professional contract back in 2024, his deal expires in the summer of 2027, which could create urgency at the club. Chelsea fear losing a homegrown talent who could command a significant fee if development continues as planned.

Chelsea are already in touch with his camp over a new long-term deal and are eager to renew his contract. They view him as crucial to their future and are taking steps to prevent suitors from persuading the 18-year-old to leave.

Arsenal interest in Sol Gordon a concern for Chelsea

Chelsea are eager to agree on a long-term deal with Gordon to fend off suitors and keep hold of the 18-year-old. Everton and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the attacker, and now Arsenal have entered the race.

Chelsea are concerned by interest from elsewhere, particularly from Arsenal, as they do not want to lose a highly rated academy talent to their bitter London rivals. As a result, they are aiming to reach an agreement with Gordon quickly, before Arsenal or other clubs persuade him to leave.

The Gunners lost out to Manchester City in the race for Jeremy Monga, as the club had been targeting a young winger for their plans, likely for the U21S and possibly one who could be closer to the first team. More importantly, they saw Newcastle United poach Kyran Thompso from their youth team, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, with the young talent choosing to leave the club.

Gordon is seen more as a replacement for Thompson than an alternative to Monga at this stage. However, his profile as a right-footed winger makes it possible to develop him as a left winger, which may align with the idea that he could be Monga’s alternative.

Chelsea must convince Sol Gordon

Chelsea have done something similar with highly regarded talent Jesse Derry, who reportedly had Bayern Munich’s interest. The young attacker has since agreed to a loan move to Sporting CP, and Chelsea are expected to cover his wages during his spell in Portugal, which is another sign of their faith in the exciting talent.

They are eager to show similar trust in Gordon and help themselves by keeping him for the long term. Arsenal are expected to monitor Gordon’s contract progress and could move if talks collapse.