Everton, Newcastle United vying for Sol Gordon

Everton and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Chelsea talent Sol Gordon’s situation, alongside one other Premier League team

Everton and Newcastle United are monitoring Chelsea winger Sol Gordon’s contract situation, per Football Insider, with his deal expiring in 12 months. The 18-year-old attacking prodigy has admirers across the Premier League, but Chelsea are eager to tie him down to fresh terms in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s youth division has produced many instances of world-class prodigies who have taken age-group football by storm. One such example is Sol Gordon, with the 18-year-old Chelsea attacking prodigy already excelling in the ranks below the first team. The Blues are eager to keep hold of the talented academy star, who has come through the ranks at Cobham, but they may be under pressure to sort out a new deal.

Everton and Newcastle United are the teams showing strong interest in Gordon as things stand, while Bournemouth are also understood to be interested. Should the teenager delay signing a new contract with Chelsea, it could prompt a three-way battle for his signature.

Pathway key to Gordon’s decision

Any new deal will depend on the pathway presented by Chelsea, as the player may pursue a clearer first-team pathway than spending another year with the youth sides. Should Chelsea end up losing Gordon, they may already have lined up a replacement in Harrison Bettoni, with the Blues reportedly closing in on the Wigan Athletic teenager.

Gordon has excelled with the Under-18 side, helping them win the Under-18 Premier League final and scoring in the 5-1 victory over Manchester City. Overall, he notched 11 goals and 6 assists during the Under-18s’ successful campaign, while also featuring twice for the Under-21s in Premier League 2, scoring once. Everton, Newcastle United, and even Bournemouth could offer first-team action to Gordon in an attempt to sway the deal their way.

Chelsea remain favourites to retain him, but they will face pressure to tie the teenager down to a long-term deal rather than risk losing him for a modest fee. Meanwhile, Everton and Newcastle United are also fighting it out for another Chelsea talent, Tyrique George, who spent the previous campaign on loan with the Toffees. The Merseysiders reportedly have an option to buy the 20-year-old.