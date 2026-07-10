Chelsea covering Jesse Derry wages as Sporting CP move nears

Chelsea are set to send highly-rated youngster Jesse Derry to Sporting CP on a season-long loan, with the Premier League club agreeing to cover the attacker’s full salary during his spell in Portugal.

Jesse Derry is expected to spend the 2026/27 campaign with Sporting CP after the two clubs finalised the framework of the deal. Importantly for Chelsea, the agreement does not include an option to buy, underlining the club’s determination to retain long-term control over one of their brightest academy prospects.

A report by A Bola via Sport Witness indicated that Derry has already travelled to Portugal to complete the final formalities before the move is officially confirmed. The temporary switch is viewed as an important step in the youngster’s development, with Sporting renowned for giving emerging talents regular first-team opportunities.

Chelsea’s decision to pay the player’s wages also highlights their commitment to Derry’s future. By covering the full wage bill, Chelsea has freed Sporting to focus purely on his development, not finances. The absence of a purchase clause is another significant aspect of the agreement.

Chelsea have no intention of allowing Sporting to negotiate a permanent transfer at the end of the loan, believing Derry remains an important part of the club’s long-term plans. The West London club recently secured the teenager’s future with a new long-term contract before sanctioning the temporary move abroad.

Derry is highly rated at Chelsea

Derry only joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace last year but has already established himself as one of the club’s most promising attacking prospects. His performances at youth level, coupled with encouraging displays whenever he has been involved with senior football, have strengthened Chelsea’s belief that regular minutes in a competitive European league will accelerate his development.

The move also continues Chelsea’s strategy of carefully managing the progress of their emerging players through strategic loan spells rather than permanent departures. By sending Derry to one of Portugal’s leading clubs while retaining full ownership of the player, the Blues hope he will return to Stamford Bridge with valuable senior experience and ready to compete for a place in the first-team squad.

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With the paperwork nearing completion and Derry already in Portugal, an official announcement is expected soon. Chelsea will closely monitor his progress throughout the campaign, confident that a season at Sporting can provide the ideal platform for another of their highly-rated academy graduates to continue his development before returning to west London next summer.