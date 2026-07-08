Jesse Derry set to join Sporting CP as loan deal agreed

Jesse Derry is joining Sporting CP on a season-long loan from Chelsea, and the winger will gain first-team experience in Portugal as part of his continued development.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been completed, with Jesse Derry joining Sporting CP on a season-long loan agreement. The arrangement does not include a purchase option, with Chelsea retaining full control over the player’s long-term future. The youngster is expected to return to the Premier League club in June 2027.

Derry, 19, joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace and has emerged as one of the club’s most exciting young attacking talents. His performances at academy level earned opportunities with the senior squad, where he made his first-team breakthrough last season. His pace, creativity, and ability in wide attacking areas led Chelsea to extend his contract before loaning him out, prioritising regular competitive football over occasional appearances.

Sporting could help Derry improve further

For Sporting CP, Derry’s pace and wide creativity address a gap in their forward options after recent squad changes, while the move offers Chelsea’s academy prospect a platform to develop in a competitive senior environment. Sporting have a track record of developing young talent and will expect Derry to compete for minutes in their attack during the 2026/27 campaign.

Chelsea have increasingly relied on loan moves as part of their pathway for young players, allowing academy graduates and emerging stars to gain experience before returning ready for first-team competition. The club will hope Derry can follow a similar route and come back from Portugal as a more complete player.

For Derry, the Sporting move represents a crucial stage in his career. Regular football in a top European league and exposure to continental competition will be key to establishing himself as a future Chelsea first-team player. The 19-year-old winger will now look to make the most of his opportunity in Lisbon.

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The young attacker will be looking to make the most of this loan spell and continue his development. He will look to return next summer as a better player and force his way into Chelsea’s first-team plans. He is not ready to start for them yet, and sitting on the bench would have affected his development.