Sporting CP eyeing summer move for Jesse Derry

Sporting CP are monitoring the situation of Jesse Derry at Chelsea, as they view him as a possible replacement for their current wide options

Sporting CP are reportedly keen on Chelsea prospect Jesse Derry as a potential left-wing replacement, according to A Bola via Sport Witness. The Portuguese giants are eager to strengthen their wide attacking options, with the 18-year-old seen as a viable candidate to replace one of their current stars.

Jesse Derry has been impressing with his performances in the youth teams at Chelsea, while also experiencing first-team action last term, including one appearance in the Premier League. Derry’s solitary Premier League appearance ended early when he was stretchered off with a neck injury during Chelsea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

However, there are now questions about the youngster’s future at the club, as Sporting CP continue to monitor his situation. Real Madrid previously showed interest in Derry when seeking highly rated young English talent, as per reports.

Why are Sporting CP interested in Jesse Derry?

Reports are linking some of Sporting’s wide attackers with moves away, including Pedro Goncalves and Souleymane Faye. The latter has not worked out at the club, and they are open to offloading him for a modest price, while the former was recently linked with Aston Villa and Liverpool, as per reports.

Goncalves would be a bigger loss for Sporting if they end up losing him, and it would take a proven attacker to replace his qualities. However, the club might view Derry as someone they could develop. A Bola reports Sporting will consider Derry only after offloading Faye, which raises questions about the club’s commitment to a potential move.

What next for Jesse Derry?

Derry recorded strong returns across Chelsea’s Under-21 and Under-19 teams. For the Under-21s, he featured 22 times, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, including a goal in the 6-2 loss to Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup.

The Englishman has also attracted reported interest from Premier League newcomers Coventry City, and now, with Sporting CP entering the picture, the teenager could evaluate his future depending on how Chelsea plans to help him towards regular first-team football. Given he has a contract at the club until 2029, there could be an opportunity for Chelsea to cash in or place their trust in his talent to develop into a first-team regular, meaning Sporting might have to come up with a strong offer.