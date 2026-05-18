Aston Villa, Liverpool vying for Pedro Goncalves, deal possible

Aston Villa and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Sporting CP playmaker Pedro Goncalves this summer.

According to a report by Jornal De Noticias, as relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Liverpool are interested in Pedro Goncalves. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a productive and versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Sporting CP playmaker.

The latest report brings good news for his prospective suitors, as the Portuguese giants are “willing to negotiate if the right offer arrives” during the summer transfer window. However, the update has not revealed Sporting’s desired valuation to part ways with the Chaves native in the coming months.

How has Pedro Goncalves fared at Sporting CP?

Pedro Goncalves, also known as Pote, has been among the most productive attackers in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Famalicao in August 2020. Born in Chaves, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal, Spain, and England, going under the radar during his youth career. He finally rose in prominence during his spell with Famalicao.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign thus far, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Sporting CP playmaker may finally depart from the Jose Alvalade Stadium this summer, with Aston Villa and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Pedro Goncalves has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as Unai Emery wants more firepower in the final third. The Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in recent years, allowing opponents a relatively straightforward game-plan to keep the team quiet. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Rogers with a move away from Aston Villa in recent weeks.

As for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah’s impending departure has created the need for multiple offensive reinforcements. The Reds have struggled for productivity from the flanks this season, with the team also feeling Trent Alexander-Arnold’s void on the right wing. Several candidates, including Michael Olise, have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Pote also a viable target.

While Sporting CP’s asking price is unclear, he has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract with the Portuguese giants. The ultimate transfer fee may be lower than that valuation, but with the 27-year-old having four years remaining on his contract, a cost-effective deal may not be on the cards.