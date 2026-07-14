Boca Juniors hesitant to sell Tomas Aranda as Aston Villa join race

Boca Juniors will attempt to keep 19-year-old Argentine international Tomas Aranda beyond the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Argentine outlet El Intransigente, Tomas Aranda is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker during the off-season, and they have “expressed their interest” in the 19-year-old Boca Juniors playmaker.

Per El Intransigente, Aston Villa will not be alone in the battle for Aranda’s signature. Serie A clubs Bologna, Fiorentina, and Inter Milan are also pursuing the Argentine prospect, while Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme is working to keep the teenage talent at the club for another year.

Who is Tomas Aranda?

Tomas Aranda is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Ciudadela, the youngster has spent his formative years in Argentina, rising through the ranks at Boca Juniors before breaking into the first-team squad at the historic club. His exploits have also helped him earn his international debut for La Albiceleste.

The Argentine playmaker has enjoyed his breakthrough at Boca Juniors this season, making 22 appearances for the senior side while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Aranda’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Aranda makes logical sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile playmaker, as they are concerned about Morgan Rogers’s long-term future amid his relentless links with Arsenal. Even if the Englishman remains at Villa Park, they need a player who can reduce the productivity load on him and Ollie Watkins.

So, while Johan Manzambi is closing in on joining Aston Villa, Aranda’s ability to play on the left flank makes him an appealing target for Unai Emery. The Spanish tactician prefers attacking players who can reprise multiple roles, making Aranda potentially a tactical weapon for the West Midlands outfit.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

However, Riquelme’s resistance means Aston Villa must work on convincing the teenage sensation to push for a summer exit. Per El Intransigente, an attractive offer could test Boca Juniors’ resolve, and a summer deal may yet materialise.