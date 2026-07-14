Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Noah Atubolu

Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sport Deutschland, Noah Atubolu is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old SC Freiburg shot-stopper.

Per Sky Sport Deutschland, Aston Villa will face stiff competition from Bournemouth for the Freiburg native. Both Premier League clubs are in talks to sign Atubolu, who is likely to leave the Bundesliga club in the summer transfer window. The report has suggested that a move to the Premier League is the “most likely scenario” for the player.

Who is Noah Atubolu?

Noah Atubolu has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga since breaking into the first-team squad at SC Freiburg. Born in Freiburg, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his hometown, passing through the academies at Sportfreunde Eintracht Freiburg and Freiburger FC before graduating from the youth division at SC Freiburg.

The German goalkeeper has made 125 appearances for SC Freiburg thus far while keeping 38 clean sheets and conceding 182 goals. However, Atubolu’s long-term future at the Bundesliga club is uncertain, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa.

London calling?

Noah Atubolu has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Emiliano Martinez faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club amid his links with Juventus. Recent reports have claimed that the Argentine international is increasingly likely to move to Turin in the coming weeks.

While Marco Bizot has been a reliable deputy to Martinez, Unai Emery will need a new first-choice goalkeeper. Several candidates, including Orlando Gill, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Atubolu also a viable target.

The report by Sky Sport Deutschland has not revealed SC Freiburg’s asking price, though with the player entering the final year of his contract, the valuation should not be excessive. Meanwhile, Aston Villa may face stiff competition for Atubolu’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Serie A giants.