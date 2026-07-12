Lazio face threat of Tottenham hijack in Sergi Dominguez chase

Serie A club Lazio will look to sign 21-year-old Spanish centre-back Sergi Dominguez from Dinamo Zagreb this summer.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Sport Witness, Sergi Dominguez is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb prospect.

The North London giants are behind Lazio in the battle for the Spaniard’s signature, with the Serie A club putting in significant work to secure his services. However, per Corriere della Sera, Lazio are short of Dinamo Zagreb’s €15 million asking price, having offered €10 million plus €2 million in add-ons in their most recent bid. This valuation gap opens the door for Tottenham to lodge a competitive offer if they choose to match or exceed the Croatian club’s demands.

Who is Sergi Dominguez?

Sergi Dominguez is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Barcelona, the 21-year-old spent most of his formative years in Spain, starting his youth career at San Gabriel before graduating from Barcelona’s fabled academy, La Masia.

However, Dominguez chose not to wait for his breakthrough at the Catalan club, joining Dinamo Zagreb last summer. That was a well-informed decision, as the Spanish defender was a regular for the Croatian club in his debut season, amassing over 3,500 minutes of game time in 41 outings while chipping in with two goals and four assists.

What next?

Sergi Dominguez’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and his spell with Dinamo Zagreb may end after only one season. While Lazio will aim to secure his services after selling Mario Gila to AC Milan, Tottenham’s threat looms large.

The North London club’s interest in the Spaniard is understandable, even though they have signed Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. Radu Dragusin has joined Fiorentina, while Luka Vuskovic will complete a big-money move to Brighton soon. Additionally, Cristian Romero reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

So, Roberto De Zerbi needs another centre-back, with Dominguez emerging as a viable target. Lazio’s reluctance to meet Dinamo Zagreb’s full valuation gives Tottenham a clear window of opportunity to pounce and hijack the move if Spurs match the Croatian club’s €15 million asking price.