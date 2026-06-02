Tottenham keen on Sergi Dominguez

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Dinamo Zagreb defender Sergi Dominguez, as Roberto De Zerbi prioritises defensive depth.

Tottenham have plenty of decisions to make over their transfer business ahead of the summer, as Roberto De Zerbi could prioritise strengthening their backline and overall depth. As per Alfredo Pedulla, Spurs are now heading back to Croatia for another young defensive talent emerging from their league, with the latest name being Dinamo Zagreb’s 2005-born Spanish defender, Sergi Dominguez.

Roberto De Zerbi signed a long-term deal to become Tottenham’s manager at a time when the team were staring at relegation. Fortunately for the Italian, the north London side survived the ordeal, and now they are looking forward to a huge summer window to prepare the team for bigger ambitions next season.

The Italian coach seems to be prioritising strengthening the backline, as several key decisions face the club. Spurs might sell Cristian Romero as per reports, while there are significant doubts about Micky van de Ven departing. Tottenham are reporteldy close to securing Marcos Senesi’s signature, according to reports, which provides security in the scenario that the Dutchman departs.

Tottenham chasing a young Spanish defender?

It appears Tottenham are returning to Croatia in search of another young defender following their initial success with Luka Vuskovic. Now, they are targeting Dinamo Zagreb’s 2005-born Spanish defender Sergi Dominguez, who has also attracted interest from Lazio, as per reports.

There is talk of a move in the €5–6 million range, but going by reports, the actual asking price could be three times as much. Even so, the price could prove to be a worthwhile investment, similar to their move for the in-demand Vuskovic, who is also expected back in north London. Dominguez has already shown plenty of promise with his impressive pace despite his imposing physique, and is also comfortable building from the back.

Can Spurs sign Sergi Dominguez?

Spurs have a strong scouting network in Croatia and could make their move by bringing in the young Spanish defender, who came through the ranks at Barcelona. Overall, there is a real chance for them to sign another promising defender under the radar of many other clubs, to develop him like Vuskovic.

They must, however, be aware of the competition from Lazio, although their financial capacity could give them an advantage over the Italian side in the race to land Dominguez. He could potentially replace someone like Radu Dragusin, whom the club are reportedly prepared to sell, while also adding valuable defensive depth ahead of the new season.