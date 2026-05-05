Tottenham Hotspur prepared to sell Radu Dragusin

Tottenham are ready to offload Radu Dragusin in the summer amid rising interest from Germany and Italy for the defender.

Radu Dragusin could be leaving Tottenham this summer after he has been deemed unworthy of a starting role at the club. Despite the change of managers at the north London club, the defender has not been able to break through into the team, as Sports Boom suggests Spurs are ready to sell the Romanian.

Radu Dragusin arrived at Tottenham in the January transfer window of 2024 amid a major defensive injury crisis at the club. The signing was deemed necessary and worked in their favour, as he was seen as a decent addition for the club at the time.

However, a serious injury in 2025 has since curtailed his game time, and the many changes of manager at Spurs have not convinced any of them to use him with regularity. Hence, recent reports emerged stating that Dragusin has instructed his agent to find a new club, with potential suitors waiting to find out his stance.

Dragusin has suitors from Italy, with AC Milan one of those linked recently. However, the report also names former side Juventus as a potential suitor for his signature, along with AS Roma, who are among the Italian clubs keen on a deal.

Roma are particularly serious about his situation and are rivalled by RB Leipzig for his signature. Dragusin has a choice to make between a move to Germany or Italy, although he reportedly prefers the latter, given the comfort he had in the league previously.

How Much Are Tottenham Demanding?

Tottenham are expecting to recoup most of the €28 million they reportedly paid Genoa for the defender, with Leipzig reportedly willing to table a €20 million offer to test the waters. Whether Spurs are willing to accept a lower valuation remains the question, as there could be room for negotiations.

Roma could also table a relevant offer if they are serious about the €20–25 million-rated defender. Overall, Spurs are ready to offload and could make slight concessions over their asking price if there is a willingness from suitors to meet them in the middle for the Romanian international.