Marcos Senesi set to join Tottenham, Spurs confident of sealing Andrew Robertson, Joao Palhinha deals

Tottenham are eager to complete three deals for their first team, with defensive target Marcos Senesi the first expected to get over the line.

Tottenham are set to accelerate a major part of their summer transfer plans, as they are eager to complete three quickfire deals. Two of them are free transfers, while they could also negotiate with Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has given his “Here We Go” for the arrival of defensive target Marcos Senesi.

Roberto De Zerbi was more relieved than happy as Spurs escaped relegation on the final day of the season. Their survival will now accelerate summer plans designed to strengthen the squad, with Tottenham angling to complete three quickfire deals.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Senesi will join the club. The Argentine defender reportedly had a deal in place to join Spurs once the season ended, provided they managed to stay in the top flight. With that now settled, the Bournemouth star is expected to be the first signing on a free transfer, with the club also eager to close another Bosman deal.

Will Andrew Robertson join Tottenham?

As per TEAMtalk, the Lilywhites also want to sign Joao Palhinha and Andrew Robertson, with the latter announcing his departure from Liverpool following the end of his contract there. He was close to joining Spurs back in January before the Merseysiders pulled the plug on the transfer.

The Scot has also reportedly had a deal in place to join Tottenham in the summer on a Bosman deal, pending their safety in the Premier League. De Zerbi’s side are now eager to complete this signing, as they have been seeking an experienced head for their backline. Along with Senesi, Robertson would be another important addition, bringing vast Premier League experience that could help the club get back into the hunt for Champions League places, or at least a European spot.

Are Tottenham signing Joao Palhinha?

The Joao Palhinha deal has been causing some stress behind the scenes amid reports linking the midfielder with three Portuguese giants. There were stories suggesting he could be eager to return to Portugal for family reasons, but Spurs are still confident of getting a deal in place.

Tottenham had hoped to sign him for a reduced fee, according to reports, given Bayern Munich had inserted a buy option when sanctioning his loan deal. Nevertheless, the TEAMtalk report has suggested that Spurs are confident of getting that deal over the line. An agreement will be crucial, as Palhinha is now well-settled at the club.