Andrew Robertson on the cusp of joining Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool icon Andrew Robertson is set to join Tottenham Hotspur in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Andrew Robertson remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the summer transfer window. So, the 32-year-old Liverpool wide player has been a long-term target for the North London club.

The report has revealed that the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League winners are on the cusp of signing the Scotsman in a bargain deal after striking an agreement in principle with the departing Liverpool full-back. With Tottenham securing Premier League status for another season, a summer deal should materialise imminently.

How has Andrew Robertson fared at Liverpool?

Andrew Robertson has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Hull City in a bargain move in July 2017. The 32-year-old has made significant progress in the last nine seasons, having been a mainstay at the back for his club and country.

The Scottish international has made over 350 appearances for Liverpool thus far while chipping in with 14 goals and 69 assists. However, Robertson has played his final game for the Merseyside club and will leave as a free agent this summer. Meanwhile, he has no shortage of suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Andrew Robertson in the winter transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest may be surprising, but the Lilywhites have been keen on signing another left-back despite securing Souza’s services earlier this year.

However, Ben Davies will leave Tottenham as a free agent this summer, while Destiny Udogie’s long-term future remains uncertain amid his links with Juventus. Several candidates have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Robertson also a viable target.

While recent reports have also linked the veteran Scottish full-back with Fenerbahce, he will remain in the Premier League beyond this summer. Tottenham will hope Robertson brings the required experience and helps them return to the top half of the table, if not qualify for Europe.