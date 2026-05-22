Andrew Robertson receptive to Fenerbahce offer, details revealed

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has opened the door to joining Fenerbahce after receiving a formal offer from the Turkish giants.

A report by Sabah via Sport Witness, Fenerbahce will work on deals for the summer transfer window, even though the club’s presidential elections continue in the background. Andrew Robertson is a top target for the Turkish Super Lig outfit, and they have offered a “two-year deal, with an option for another year”. The contract is worth €3 million per year.

The update has brought optimism for the Yellow Canaries, as Robertson is “receptive to this offer” ahead of his departure from Anfield as a free agent. So, the report could complicate Tottenham’s prospects amid the North London club’s push to land the Scotsman in a Bosman move this summer.

How has Andrew Robertson fared at Liverpool?

Andrew Robertson has established himself as one of the world’s best full-backs since joining Liverpool from Hull City in July 2017. The 32-year-old has made exponential progress over the last nine seasons, having been a mainstay at the back for club and country while becoming a modern-day legend for the Merseyside outfit.

The Scottish international has made over 350 appearances for Liverpool, contributing 14 goals and 69 assists across all competitions. Notably, Robertson has earned over 100 clean sheets during his tenure and won eight major trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League, cementing a lasting legacy at Anfield. However, he will leave Liverpool as a free agent this summer, and the situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Why Fenerbahce need Robertson transfer

Fenerbahce’s interest in Andrew Robertson is understandable. While the Turkish Super Lig giants currently have two left-backs in their squad, recent reports have linked Archie Brown with Atletico Madrid, potentially creating a vacancy in the squad. Additionally, Jayden Oosterwolde, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent months, may leave this summer. Robertson is thus an option worth considering.

However, the Yellow Canaries are not alone in the battle for the Scot’s signature, as he has been on Tottenham’s wishlist for several months. The North London club will part ways with Ben Davies this summer, while widespread reports have linked Destiny Udogie with a summer exit. So, Souza is the only alternative for the left-back berth, making the Liverpool legend a viable target.

With Robertson open to joining Fenerbahce, Tottenham could be running out of time to turn his head and convince him to remain in the Premier League. As for the Turkish outfit, even though the 32-year-old Scottish international will be a short-term solution, his presence could stabilise the backline and strengthen their challenge against Galatasaray for the league title after several seasons of underperformance.