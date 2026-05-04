Tottenham hoping to sign Joao Palhinha for a knockdown fee

Tottenham ponder talks with Bayern Munich to reduce Joao Palhinha’s existing asking price should they survive relegation.

Joao Palhinha is a player that Tottenham are thinking about with regard to the future, as they ponder a method to sign him permanently. The midfielder is on loan from Bayern Munich, and as Football Insider reckons, Spurs are planning talks to reduce his £25 million asking price if they survive relegation.

Tottenham’s summer plans all depend on their Premier League status, as they continue to fight relegation. Should they survive the ordeal, the club are expected to strengthen significantly and sign players that will help them fight for a top-four place, but things will be different if they end up going down.

Spurs have to decide on the futures of several of their players, including on-loan star Joao Palhinha. The midfielder’s deal has a £25 million buy option, something Tottenham do not plan on paying, which had made his permanent arrival uncertain earlier.

Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on the midfielder’s situation as they, too, are planning to decide his future in the summer. The Portuguese star may not have a place in Vincent Kompany’s plans moving forward, which could see the Bavarians offload the £25 million-rated misfit either to Tottenham or elsewhere.

Spurs are planning on holding talks with Bayern Munich in an attempt to reduce the asking price for the 30-year-old midfielder. Whether that is something the Bavarians are open to remains the question, but there is always the possibility, given they did offer a discount to Tottenham in their signing of Mathys Tel last summer.

Tottenham to keep Palhinha?

Palhinha has not been convincing, but he has provided crucial moments for the club, particularly the late winner against Wolves last weekend. His experience in the Premier League will also prove to be a key factor, although any deal to bring him to the club permanently will depend on the final asking price.

Tottenham are also planning departures, with Yves Bissouma set to leave, while there could be exits for Pape Matar Sarr, which makes the need to keep players like Palhinha important. Bayern’s stance on the Portuguese star remains unclear, but there is a chance they could sell him to Spurs for a price significantly below the £25 million option.