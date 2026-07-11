Chelsea make contact to sign Danilo Santos, Newcastle United in pole position

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about Danilo Santos, but Newcastle United are thought to be leading the race for the Botafogo midfielder.

Danilo Santos is attracting significant interest from the Premier League, as he could get another chance to make his mark in England. According to FogaoNET, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the midfielder with the idea of having him replace the departed Andrey Santos, but the story names Newcastle United as the leading contender at this stage.

Chelsea made a bold decision to sell Andrey Santos, as Manchester United agreed a £50 million deal to sign the Brazilian midfielder. Now, the Blues feel they have room to add a new midfielder and have targeted his namesake and compatriot, Danilo Santos.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Botafogo in Brazil, and brings 18 months and 62 Nottingham Forest appearances of Premier League experience. Injuries hampered that spell, but since returning to Brazil, Danilo has rediscovered his form and earned World Cup selection for Brazil.

Botafogo’s valuation and Newcastle’s need

Botafogo rejected a €25 million offer from Danilo’s former side Palmeiras and are targeting at least €40 million from his sale. Manchester United and Arsenal were also loosely linked earlier, but Chelsea’s recent enquiry may carry more substance given their midfield reinforcement needs.

Carlo Ancelotti used Danilo sparingly in the World Cup, which may hinder Botafogo’s bid to reach their asking price; however, growing interest from English clubs could push negotiations towards that €40 million target.

Newcastle United are the front-runners in the race for Danilo, or at least the club with the strongest interest at the moment. The ongoing saga surrounding Bruno Guimaraes has caught Eddie Howe’s side off guard, especially after reports of an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal.

The Gunners are intent on signing the Magpies captain this summer, leaving Newcastle viewing Danilo as a possible replacement for their departing midfielder.

For Danilo, a move to the Premier League this summer offers a chance to revive his English career after rebuilding form in Brazil; Botafogo’s €40 million asking price will determine the pace of offers from Chelsea, Newcastle, and other interested suitors.