Arsenal rival Liverpool in Lutsharel Geertruida chase

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are all set to battle Liverpool in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to CaughtOffside, with both Premier League giants eager to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a target for both clubs, with a deal believed to be possible for around €25 million. Given his versatility and experience at the highest level, Geertruida represents one of the more attractive value-for-money options available in the market this summer.

Why Arsenal and Liverpool are after Geertruida?

Arsenal are understood to have added the 25-year-old to their shortlist as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce the right side of his defence amidst uncertainty around Ben White‘s future.

Geertruida’s ability to play not only at right-back but also in central defence makes him an ideal candidate for Arteta’s tactical system. His versatility enables Arsenal to rotate their squad more effectively while maintaining defensive stability across multiple competitions.

The Reds are entering a new chapter under Andoni Iraola, who is keen to reshape the squad with players capable of thriving in multiple tactical systems. Geertruida’s comfort on the ball, defensive intelligence and positional flexibility reportedly make him an appealing option for the Spaniard as he continues building his squad for the future.

Iraola is believed to value modern full-backs who can contribute both in possession and without the ball, and the Dutch defender fits that profile perfectly. His ability to invert into midfield or slot into a back three during matches offers Liverpool additional tactical variation throughout the season.

With Ibrahima Konate leaving the club and Jeremie Frimpong not living up to expectations, the versatile Geertruida could be an exceptional acquisition for them.

The relatively modest asking price could also encourage both clubs to accelerate their interest. At around €25 million, Geertruida would represent a significantly cheaper alternative to several other defenders currently available on the market.

Geertruida had a taste of the Premier League during his loan at Sunderland last time out; as a result, adjusting to life in England won’t be a big problem for him. Meanwhile, Leipzig are keen on getting him off their books, so a transfer looks very likely.