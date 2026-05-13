Liverpool, Leeds United interested in Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool and Leeds United want to sign RB Leipzig full-back Lutsharel Geertruida ahead of next season.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Leeds United are interested in the services of Lutsharel Geertruida, who will return to RB Leipzig after the end of his loan spell at Sunderland. Both Premier League clubs have already knocked on the doors of the German club to learn more about a potential transfer.

Geertruida joined the Black Cats last summer on a season-long loan after his move to Leipzig didn’t really go according to plan. While Sunderland have enjoyed a decent season on their return to the top flight, the 25-year-old Dutch full-back hasn’t had the desired impact.

He has been involved in only 28 games and has racked up less than 1,700 minutes. While his versatility has come in handy, he hasn’t been able to do enough to convince Sunderland to trigger the €23 million (£20m, $27m) buy option. With him set to return to Leipzig, a number of top clubs are looking at him.

Liverpool and Leeds United could battle for Geertruida

Scouts from Liverpool and Leeds United have been watching him ahead of a potential transfer. While he might not have convinced Sunderland to trigger the clause, he has impressed scouts with his versatility and athleticism.

His ability to feature on either flank as well as a centre-back has made him a very attractive option for both Leeds and Liverpool. With Andrew Robertson leaving and Jeremie Frimpong struggling with injuries, Geertruida could prove to be a smart acquisition. The Reds wanted him in the winter. While that wasn’t possible, they have continued to monitor him heading into the summer.

At Leeds, he could feature anywhere at the backline, and with Pascal Struijk heavily linked with a move away, his experience and leadership could be of great help. They consider him an ideal profile to bolster the backline as a whole. They have been informed about his availability and believe their strong bond with the Red Bull football network could help them win the race.