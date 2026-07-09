Manchester United step up move for Danilo

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo ahead of next season.

Manchester United have intensified their interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo, with the Brazilian emerging as a realistic alternative if the club fail to land their primary midfield targets during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur via United In Focus, the Red Devils have been monitoring the 25-year-old for some time, although they are yet to decide whether to submit a formal offer. Danilo is currently viewed as a backup option, but United’s interest has accelerated as they continue assessing the market for midfield reinforcements.

The Brazilian only joined Botafogo in the summer of 2025 after completing a move worth around £20 million from Nottingham Forest. The club had hoped his involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup would significantly increase his market value and pave the way for a lucrative sale.

However, those expectations were not realised. Danilo featured in four of Brazil’s five World Cup matches, but all of his appearances came from the bench, with the midfielder accumulating just 43 minutes of action before Brazil were knocked out in the round of 16.

Ekrem Konur on Danilo’s future

Konur explained why Botafogo’s plans failed to materialise.

“Botafogo had resisted selling the player before the World Cup, hoping his value would rise during the tournament.” “Brazil’s elimination in the round of 16 meant the anticipated increase in market value did not materialize, leaving his current valuation lower than expected.”

Despite that setback, Danilo remains a sought-after player. Botafogo are believed to value him at around €40 million, although reports suggest a deal could ultimately be completed for less than that figure.

Manchester United are not alone in the race. Palmeiras are preparing to intensify talks with Botafogo, viewing Danilo as an ideal addition to their midfield, while Flamengo are also interested despite their initial offers falling below the Brazilian club’s asking price.

Konur added that United are keeping their options open.

“Sources indicate that the Red Devils have been monitoring his situation for some time, though they have yet to decide whether to make a formal bid.” “Should their primary targets prove unattainable, United are not ruling out a move for Danilo as a fallback option.”

Why United could make a move for Danilo?

For United, the deal represents an affordable opportunity compared to several of the elite midfielders currently available on the market. With Michael Carrick looking to reshape the centre of the park, Danilo’s energy, ball-winning ability and experience in both the Premier League and South America make him an attractive option.

However, United may not have the luxury of waiting too long. Palmeiras and Flamengo are both pushing to secure his signature, meaning the Red Devils risk missing out if they continue to delay a decision.

While Danilo may not be Manchester United’s first-choice target, the Brazilian remains a genuine option, and at a fee below €40 million, he could prove to be one of the bargains of the summer transfer window.

They have already signed Ederson from Atalanta as they look to reshape their midfield following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s ACL injury. Now, they could look at Danilo as a cost-effective option. He certainly fits the bill with his qualities and Premier League experience.