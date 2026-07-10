Manchester United hope to complete Ederson deal soon

Manchester United are negotiating with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson, with talks at an advanced stage, hoping to complete the deal soon as the club strengthens its midfield ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are understood to be discussing a package worth around £38 million, with the fee expected to include an initial guaranteed payment and additional performance-related bonuses. The Old Trafford hierarchy has been working on the move for several weeks and believes the deal can be finalised shortly, as per Sky Sports.

Ederson has established himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable midfielders, and he has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs. However, Manchester United have moved quickly to secure him ahead of their rivals.

At 27, the Brazilian fits the club’s midfield profile precisely. Manchester United have sought greater physicality, energy, and defensive quality in the centre of the pitch. Ederson’s ability to win duels, cover large areas of the pitch and contribute in possession aligns directly with those requirements.

Ederson could improve Manchester United immensely

The 27-year-old has been identified as a key addition as Manchester United rebuild their midfield options. The Brazilian’s arrival would provide balance and competition in the middle of the pitch while adding a player with Champions League and European competition experience, an asset given changes to United’s midfield squad and the need to prepare for life without experienced figures.

A crucial player for Atalanta since joining, Ederson was part of the side that won the Europa League in 2023/24 and has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A outfit. He is expected to agree to a four-year contract at Old Trafford if the final details of the transfer are finalised, with the possibility of an additional year.

Although Ederson appears to be the priority, Manchester United are also exploring other midfield options as part of a wider recruitment strategy. Reports have linked the Red Devils with midfielders like Manu Kone and Carlos Baleba.

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For Manchester United, completing the Ederson deal would represent an important early step in their summer transfer plans. With negotiations progressing positively, the club remains optimistic that the Brazilian will soon become the latest addition to their squad.