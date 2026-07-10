Manchester United eyeing Danny Welbeck as Brian Brobbey alternative

Manchester United could reportedly explore a move for Danny Welbeck as an alternative to Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

Manchester United are targeting Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey but could turn to former academy graduate Danny Welbeck as a backup option, as per Fichajes. The Red Devils are seemingly looking to add a new centre-forward this summer. However, if they cannot sign the Sunderland forward, Welbeck, a veteran now at Brighton & Hove Albion, is seen as a solid alternative, particularly after the productive season he has had.

Welbeck scored 13 Premier League goals at age 35, helping Brighton to European qualification. He was on course to finish the season as the highest-scoring Englishman in the top flight before a late surge from Ollie Watkins claimed that record.

Danny Welbeck to Manchester United?

Manchester United have recently adopted a policy of signing players that suit their long-term future, and with that in mind, Welbeck does not fit that approach. However, when needs must, the Red Devils might be ready to alter their strategy to accommodate a return for their academy graduate.

Welbeck may welcome a reunion at Old Trafford, where he became a regular opponent since departing for Arsenal in 2014. Manchester United view the 35-year-old as a solid alternative to centre-forward target Brian Brobbey.

The Red Devils have an interest in the 24-year-old Sunderland star, with Michael Carrick seeking a new forward ahead of the new campaign. Sunderland will make efforts to keep hold of the Dutchman, although there are obvious challenges if a club like Manchester United come knocking.

Several other clubs are reportedly interested in Brobbey if he is made available in the window. Sunderland are in a position to demand a significant fee, and Manchester United could view Welbeck as an alternative to the Dutchman if they cannot sign the 24-year-old Sunderland star.

How can Manchester United setup?

Manchester United have several versatile options in their squad, with Carrick already showing a blueprint for getting the best out of his attackers during his short stint last season.

He has extensively used Bryan Mbeumo as a false nine and rotated the position with Benjamin Sesko. Ahead of the new season, he has alternative options to work with, including using the Cameroonian as a rotational central player or on the wings.

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With Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave, Carrick might resort to bringing in an out-and-out striker to compete with Sesko. Hence the interest in Brobbey has emerged, with Welbeck serving as the alternative. The Red Devils could still look to add a left winger, according to numerous reports, as the manager would need maximum depth ahead of the new season in the Champions League.