Sunderland optimistic of keeping Brian Brobbey amid Manchester United links

Sunderland are confident they can keep striker Brian Brobbey despite fresh interest from Manchester United this summer.

Brian Brobbey has emerged as one of the names on Manchester United’s attacking shortlist following an impressive campaign for both club and country. However, a report by Football Insider has claimed Sunderland remain determined to retain one of their most valuable assets and are optimistic that he will remain at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Brobbey’s stock has risen considerably after a productive Premier League debut and three World Cup goals for the Netherlands. Despite the speculation, Sunderland are understood to be doing everything possible to ward off interest, with club officials reportedly believing his World Cup displays have strengthened their negotiating position.

The Dutch striker’s performances under head coach Regis Le Bris established him as a key figure, and this success on the international stage has only intensified competition for his signature.

Manchester United have monitored Brobbey for years, and his development in English football has reinforced the belief he could thrive at Old Trafford. Even so, Sunderland are refusing to panic and remain convinced they can persuade the forward to continue his project on Wearside.

Sunderland need to keep their best players

Sunderland’s qualification for European football next season is a key reason for their confidence. Following an outstanding return to the Premier League, Le Bris guided the Black Cats into the UEFA Europa League, giving Brobbey the opportunity to compete on the continental stage without needing to leave the club. Sunderland view this prospect as a major factor in convincing Brobbey to stay.

Brobbey also remains under a long-term contract, placing Sunderland in a strong bargaining position. With no immediate pressure to sell, the club are expected to resist approaches unless an exceptional offer is made. The Black Cats have already shown their determination to retain their core squad this summer by fending off interest in experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka, underlining their intention to build on last season’s success rather than cash in on their leading performers.

Le Bris views Brobbey as central to long-term plans. His combination of physicality, intelligent movement, and ability to lead the line proved vital last season, and the coaching staff are building an even stronger attacking unit around him ahead of a demanding season.