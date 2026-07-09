Liverpool poised to submit offer to sign Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool’s hunt for a new winger is beginning to intensify as Andoni Iraola looks to reshape the forward line ahead of next season.

With Mohamed Salah departing, the Reds are exploring several wide attacking options capable of adding pace, directness and long-term upside. RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has been one of Liverpool’s major targets, but his valuation north of £100 million and PSG’s keen interest have made that pursuit difficult. As a result, the club are now looking closely at alternatives with Premier League experience.

According to TEAMtalk, Yankuba Minteh has re-emerged as a serious option, and Liverpool remain interested in the Brighton winger and could submit a concrete offer within the next two weeks.

The 21-year-old registered three goals and four assists in the Premier League last season and can operate on either flank. Liverpool view him as a player with the raw attributes to eventually develop into a major attacking figure at Anfield. Brighton, however, are expected to demand a huge fee. The Seagulls value Minteh at around £70-80 million, citing his age, potential, Premier League experience and the wider market for elite young wingers.

Why Yankuba Minteh fits Iraola’s Liverpool project

From a tactical perspective, Minteh has many of the qualities Iraola values in wide players. He is quick, aggressive in one-versus-one situations and comfortable attacking space in transition.

Liverpool’s new system will require wingers who can press with intensity, stretch defensive lines and create danger without needing every attack to be built slowly through possession. Minteh fits that profile well. His ability to play on both wings also gives Liverpool valuable flexibility. He could provide cover and competition across the frontline while gradually growing into a more prominent role.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

Compared to Diomande, Minteh may not have the same headline reputation, but he already knows the Premier League and would likely adapt quicker. That experience is part of why Brighton believe they can demand such a high fee. The obstacle is negotiation as Brighton are notoriously strong sellers, and Liverpool will need to decide whether Minteh’s upside justifies a fee close to elite-player territory.

Should Liverpool pay Brighton’s asking price?

Minteh is an exciting fit, but £70-80 million is a serious gamble. Liverpool need a dynamic winger, and Iraola could develop him into a major threat. Still, the club must be careful not to overpay simply because other targets are unavailable. If Brighton lower the fee or accept a structured deal, this becomes far more attractive.