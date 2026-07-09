Leeds United rival Everton in Mandela Keita chase

Leeds United will look to sign 24-year-old Belgian international Mandela Keita from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Parma Live, Mandela Keita is also the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Parma star.

Per Parma Live, Leeds United are “ready to compete” with Everton in the battle for Keita’s signature. Meanwhile, Parma will demand around €30 million to part ways with the Leuven native in the coming weeks.

Who is Mandela Keita?

Mandela Keita is the latest midfielder from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Leuven, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium and passed through the youth division at OH Leuven. However, he enjoyed his breakthrough at Royal Antwerp before Parma signed him in August 2024.

The Belgian international has made significant progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for Parma. Keita has made 70 appearances for the Serie A club thus far while chipping in with one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

What next for Keita?

Everton’s interest in Mandela Keita makes logical sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career and currently out of contract. With Merlin Rohl struggling with persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, David Moyes needs an alternative from the market. Keita has thus emerged as a viable target

As for Leeds United, the Whites have been busy in the market, with Harry Wilson arriving at Elland Road in a Bosman move this week. However, they are also scouring the market for a midfielder, as Ao Tanaka reportedly faces an uncertain future at the West Yorkshire club. Keita is thus an option worth considering, as he can sit alongside Ethan Ampadu in the central areas and allow Anton Stach to express himself.

Keita is not the only Parma player on Leeds United’s wishlist, as widespread reports have also linked them with Zion Suzuki. Meanwhile, Parma’s asking price of €30 million adds to the Belgian’s appeal, as he has the age profile and physicality to become a long-term solution in the middle of the park for a Premier League club.