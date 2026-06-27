Everton eyeing summer move for Mandela Keita

Everton are preparing a summer move for 24-year-old Parma midfielder Mandela Keita.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, Mandel Keita is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are among several Premier League clubs monitoring the Belgian international.

David Moyes is reshaping Everton’s midfield to strengthen defensive stability and has already made an offer for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney. However, Keita has now emerged as another serious option.

The 24-year-old has enhanced his reputation since joining Parma from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2024. After helping the Crociati establish itself in Serie A, Keita enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, playing 37 league matches and becoming one of the team’s most reliable midfielders.

His ability to shield the defence, recover possession and dictate the tempo has attracted attention from clubs across Europe. Everton’s pursuit reflects Moyes’s strategy to add athleticism and ball-winning qualities in the centre of the pitch.

Keita’s profile fits those requirements: comfortable operating as the deepest midfielder, he has built a reputation for tactical discipline and composure in possession. His strengths centre on breaking up opposition attacks, protecting the back four, and initiating moves from deep positions.

Can Everton convince Parma to sell Keita?

However, Everton are unlikely to enjoy a straightforward path to securing his signature. Reports indicate that several leading Serie A clubs are also keeping a close watch on the Belgian, meaning Parma could face strong interest in one of their standout performers.

The Serie A outfit are under no immediate pressure to sell, having only signed Keita two years ago, and the Crociati are expected to demand a significant fee if they are to consider offers this summer.

The 24-year-old has surely outgrown the Serie A club, and it would be ideal for him to move on to a bigger challenge. The Premier League could be the ideal platform for him to showcase his qualities at the highest level, and it could help him secure a bigger move in future.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can secure an agreement with his club in the coming weeks. They need more physicality in the midfield, and the Belgian could be a game-changer.